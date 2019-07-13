CONNOR,
Kathleen Elsie "Elsie"
(nee Wright):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th July 2019, at St Andrews, Bupa. Aged 96 years. Cherished and dearly loved mum of Pam and Chris, the late Norma, Barry, Gwenda and Debbie. Much loved little grandma of Simon, Andrea, Tania, Bronwynne, Glenn, Joel, Matthew, Shelley, Greg, Sam and Rebecca. Great-grandma of Marin, Malo, Mika, Tyler, Alexandra, James, Summer, Rhyley, Maz, Lola, Harry, Niven, Thea, Disa, Levon, Delia, Quinn, Leni, Cooper and Tilly. Dearly loved sister of the late Barn and Allen.
'To well loved to ever
be forgotten'
A celebration of Elsie's life will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton, on Tuesday 16th July 2019, at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Connor family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from July 13 to July 15, 2019