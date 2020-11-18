ACKROYD,
Kathleen Maude:
Kath's family would like to thank all who supported her over her time in Country Lodge. Special thanks to Matamata Country Lodge for their loving care especially through recent challenging times. Sincere thanks to those who attended the funeral, sent cards, baking, flowers and donations to the Health Shuttle. Waterson's Funeral Services for your professional and caring services. Fay Waterson for the superb eulogy. The flower ladies who did a magnificent job and Damian the Piper. Please except this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 18, 2020