ACKROYD, Kathleen Maude
(Kath) (nee Rusk):
On Friday, 2nd October 2020, peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge, close to 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor Green and the late Bill Ackroyd. Loved Mum of David and Francie, Ken and Annette, Phill and Rhonda (Canada). Loved Nan of Cassie (Melbourne) and Simon; Samantha and Fiona (Canada).
"At Rest"
A service for Kath will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Broadway & Hohaia St, Matamata, Thursday, 8th October, at 1.30pm. Followed by interment in the Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations for the Health Shuttle Matamata would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications c/- the Green family to P.O. Box 405, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 6, 2020