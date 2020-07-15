Karl HAYSTEAD

    Published in: Waikato Times
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Westpac Event Centre
Moorhouse Street
Morrinsville
HAYSTEAD, Karl Patrick:
07.10.1966 - 13.07.2020
Aged 53. Peacefully slipped away after a short yet strong battle against cancer. Amazing partner to Trina and stepfather to Mitchell, Aimee and Ben Blackler. Much loved son of Sheryl and Dave Mackenzie and Peter and Jenni Haystead. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Teresa Haystead and Paul Tilsley. Adored and admired uncle of Adin and Wade Saunders and families. A service to celebrate Karl's life is to be held at the Westpac Event Centre, Moorhouse Street, Morrinsville on Saturday 18th July at 1.00pm. All communications to the Haystead Blackler family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton

Published in Waikato Times on July 15, 2020
