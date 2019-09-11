Karen Jean Stockman
(nee Scott) 2 August 1956 -
9 September 2019Darling wife to Graeme and wonderful mother to Marlena and Deon. Nan to 6 grandsons; Leroy, Makaveli, Dayton, Thomas, Hunter and Lucas. Sister to Paul, Wayne, Robin, Grant, Robert and Christine. Aunty to Kodie Brooke. Daughter of Jean Redshaw. Karen will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Her funeral will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 12, at Simplicity Bereavement Services. She will lay to rest at Newstead Cemetery in Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 11, 2019