MORE, Karen Melva:

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Waikato Hospital on Sunday 5th January, 2020. Loved mother of Aaron and partner Issachar. Mum to many young men and women who came into her life over the years. Loved nana to Biankah, Lavaest, Jahlegion, and Dezikiah. Loved Aunty to Jason and Rebecca, loved sister to Heather and her husband Ian. We will dearly miss you Karen. The uncompromising love and support you gave to friends and others who came into your life will not be forgotten. Your compassion and care for all creatures great and small will be fondly remembered.

A bright light

taken from us too soon.

May your spirit soar high.

We invite you to come and spend time, share your stories and to write your thoughts down about Karen at 186 Clyde Street, Hamilton East. There will be a private cremation on Thursday 9th January. Any enquiries can be made to Issachar on 02108036249 or Aaron on 0277557750.





