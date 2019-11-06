McARTHUR, Karen Gail:
Lt RNZN V29275, NZ Police Wing 141, MAF, NZTAIt's just so heart breaking.
To everyone who has touched and shaped my life – my deepest appreciation & affection. To my fabulous family – I am lost for words – one word, LOVE. Don't despair – I am watching over you and will do so forever more. All communications to The McArthur Family, c/-PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held at St Peter's Cathedral, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Friday 8th November 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019