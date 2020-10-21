PATEL, Kantilal Dahyabhai:
14.5.1931 – 19.10.2020
Loving husband of Pushpa; father to Viresh, Sangeeta, Reshma, Roy, Rajesh and Vikki; grandfather to Haimesh, Bhavana, (late) Sahil, Shivali, Harley and Anoushka; and great-grandfather to beloved Jayden. Caring, respected and great company to all those he touched. A service will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday, 23 October 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John are welcome.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020