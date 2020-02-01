STYLES, June Elizabeth:

Finished the dinner, did the baking, made the jam, went for a lie down and passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, 31st January 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Derek for 54 years. Much loved mother of Sharon, Jamie & Fiona, and the late Michelle, and Billy. Adored Nana to 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and her many Godchildren she collected over the years. A celebration of June's life will be held at The Zion Church, Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 5th February 2020 at 1.00pm. It's a celebration of life so please wear something colourful. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Styles Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.





