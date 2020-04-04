STEWART, June Craig:
Died peacefully on 31 March 2020, in her 92nd year. Loved wife for 66 years of the late Jack Stewart, loving and cherished mother of Wendy, Jenni and Brett, Andrew and Jo and Richard. Dearly loved Nana June to her 10 grandchildren and their partners and 13 great-grandchildren.
She will live
forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Communications please to Stewart family, 881 Brunskill Rd, RD 4, Cambridge 3496.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2020