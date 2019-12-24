June STACK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June STACK.
Service Information
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
View Map
Death Notice

STACK, June (nee Allen):
On December 23rd, 2019, peacefully at Malyon House, Mount Maunganui with family at her side; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dud. Loving Mum of Robyn and Barry Wilson, Marty, Julie and Paul Guitink. Adored Nan of Logan and Dana, Claire and Logan, Cameron and Sarah, Ashleigh and Sam, Dylan and Emily, Gemma, and Hannah. Special Gran-Nan to Viktor, Stella, and Laiken. Dearest sister of Pat, Jackie and Alan, and Bev. A celebration of June's life will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Monday, December 30th, at 11am.


Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.