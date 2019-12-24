STACK, June (nee Allen):
On December 23rd, 2019, peacefully at Malyon House, Mount Maunganui with family at her side; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dud. Loving Mum of Robyn and Barry Wilson, Marty, Julie and Paul Guitink. Adored Nan of Logan and Dana, Claire and Logan, Cameron and Sarah, Ashleigh and Sam, Dylan and Emily, Gemma, and Hannah. Special Gran-Nan to Viktor, Stella, and Laiken. Dearest sister of Pat, Jackie and Alan, and Bev. A celebration of June's life will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Monday, December 30th, at 11am.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 24, 2019