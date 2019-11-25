June SHAW

Guest Book
  • "A lovely lady, who made Bob's life very happy in their..."
    - Joan Mackenzie
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery
Morrinsville Rd
Newstead
View Map
Death Notice

SHAW, June:
On Friday 22 November 2019 June Shaw (Shandley/Deeble) passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Shaw and the late Barry Shandley. Mother to Graeme and Ross, treasured grandmother of Jarrod and Warwick. Great-grandmother of Jack, Ellayna and Willow. A Service to celebrate and remember June's life will be held on Wednesday 27 November 2019 in the Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead, Morrinsville Rd, at 1.30pm. Private viewing by appointment at James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, 3216. FDANZ

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.