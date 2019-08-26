SHATTOCK, June Buchanan
(nee Petherick):
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Village in Hamilton, on Friday 23 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas Shattock. Much loved step-mum of Annette, Jenny & Max, and Phil & Jenny. Treasured Nana June to Anna & Hayden, Grant, Aidan & Shannon, Paul & Amy, Simon & Naomi, and Nana June to 10 adored great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for June at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 14 Tamahere Drive, Tamahere, on Wednesday 28 August 2019, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Shattock Family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019