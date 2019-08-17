ROWE, June Diana Elizabeth
(Diana):
Passed away peacefully at home, with her family on the 16th of August 2019, aged 71. Dearly beloved wife of Kevin. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Fionna, Vaughan, and Garrick and Ezra. Loved Nandi of Jordan.
Beautiful lady,
forever in our hearts
Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society www.cancersociety.org.nz would be appreciated.
