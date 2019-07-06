IRVING, June Helen:
Passed away on 4 July 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Stanley. Dearly loved Mum of Rod and Cheryl, Ken and Kathryn, Bob and Jenny, and Bruce and Linda. Loved and adored Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for June will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Irving family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from July 6 to July 9, 2019