COCHRANE, June Edna:
Aged 90. Died 25 October 2020 at Raglan Rest Home and Hospital. Loved wife of the late Ross. Loved mother of Ann and Owen. Loved mother-in-law of Warren. Loved grandmother of Tracy and Cerise, Tony and Anthony. Loved Great-Grandmother of Janae, Jacob, Ashlee and Blake. A private celebration of June's life has been held. Thanks to the awesome care June received from all of the staff at Raglan Hospital. All communications to the Cochrane family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 31, 2020
