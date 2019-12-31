BURDETT, June:
Passed away peacefully on 27th December 2019 after a short illness, in her 86th year, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife and pal of the late Lloyd. Much loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Margaret & Trevor, Maureen & Mike, Dean & Bridget. Loved Nana of Mark and Sam, Michael, James and Adam, and Great-Nana of Ruby. A service for June will be held on Friday 3rd January at 11.00am at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation. Any correspondence to the Burdett family may be posted to PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 31, 2019