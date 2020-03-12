BORROWS,
June Rose (nee Stead):
With deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved mother, in Hamilton, surrounded by her family, on Monday 9th March 2020, aged 85. Originally from Onehunga, Auckland, she was a long time teacher and resident of Wainuiomata. Heartfelt thanks for the many kindnesses and much love shown by all the care staff at Hilda Ross. A life celebration to be held Saturday 14th March at 2.30pm at the Avalon Chapel, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Any messages, flowers or donations (Save the Children), please email [email protected] for address. Much love, her kids Jeanine, Stephen, Alan and Liz.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 12, 2020