Julie ROTHERY

  • "A very special lady. Thoughts and love to Patrick, Jodi,..."
    - Mary Cawte
  • "Very sad to hear of Julies passing. My sincere condolences..."
    - Brian Hogan
  • "To Pat and family, our sincere condolences to you and your..."
    - Pauline Harrison
  • "To Jody Kevin and family, I was saddened to hear of your..."
    - Pauline Harrison
  • "ROTHERY, Julie: Mum peacefully slipped away with her..."
    - Julie ROTHERY
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
V J Williams' Chapel
33 King Street West
Te Kuiti
Death Notice

ROTHERY, Julie Veronica:
On Thursday, 24th September 2020. Dearly loved wife of Patrick. Adored mum of Jodie & Kevin Apperley, and Peta & Mark Stock. Treasured grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Much loved sister to her six siblings in Australia. Admired stepmother to Sean & Jess and Diane. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at V J Williams' Chapel, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti, at 1.00pm, Wednesday 30 September 2020, followed by the burial at Otorohanga Cemetery, Otorohanga. All communications to Rothery Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2020
