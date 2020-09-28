ROTHERY, Julie Veronica:
On Thursday, 24th September 2020. Dearly loved wife of Patrick. Adored mum of Jodie & Kevin Apperley, and Peta & Mark Stock. Treasured grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Much loved sister to her six siblings in Australia. Admired stepmother to Sean & Jess and Diane. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at V J Williams' Chapel, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti, at 1.00pm, Wednesday 30 September 2020, followed by the burial at Otorohanga Cemetery, Otorohanga. All communications to Rothery Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2020