GENDERS, Julie Lilian:
On 16 February 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife of Tim. Loved mother of Amy, Ryan, Jordan and Laura. Treasured Nan of Mila, Ben, Poppy, Alba, Jack, Toby, Nala, Emily, Lilly, Marcel, Kayden, Connor, Kye, Molly, Lucy, Paige and Oscar. A service for Julie will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday 24 February 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Genders family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 19, 2020