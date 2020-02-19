Julie GENDERS

Guest Book
  • "Too young, Too soon. Fly over us like a balloon. Rest in..."
    - Dianne Sia
  • "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will..."
    - Ruth Taylor
  • "Julie you were an amazing woman, friend and workmate one..."
    - Bronwyn
  • "We are all devastated to hear of Julie's passing at such a..."
    - Pat Dodd
  • "Rest in peace Julie you went to young and you will be in..."
    - Lisa Lomas
Service Information
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
View Map
Death Notice

GENDERS, Julie Lilian:
On 16 February 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife of Tim. Loved mother of Amy, Ryan, Jordan and Laura. Treasured Nan of Mila, Ben, Poppy, Alba, Jack, Toby, Nala, Emily, Lilly, Marcel, Kayden, Connor, Kye, Molly, Lucy, Paige and Oscar. A service for Julie will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday 24 February 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Genders family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.