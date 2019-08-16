Julie DINNISS

DINNISS, Julie Margaret
(nee Mikkelsen):
On Wednesday, 14 August 2019, peacefully at her home in Hamilton; aged 57 years. With her loving husband Phillip and cherished son Luke by her side. A dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. A service for Julie will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday 19 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Dinniss family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 16, 2019
