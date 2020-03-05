HAWKEN, Julia Anne:
Passed away suddenly on 3rd March 2020. Loved daughter of Marie and Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andy, Michael and Lisa. Loved grandmother of Alicia, Alex, Brendon, Mia and Telesa. Loved great-grandmother of Bailey and Bella. Much loved sister of Rob, Steve, Linda and Sue. A celebration function will be held Sunday 8th March 2020, from 1.00pm, at the Hamilton Gardens, Chartwell Room, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hawken family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2020