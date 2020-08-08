JENS, Jules Octave Henk:
Passed away at home on 1 August 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved husband of the late Anneke. Beloved father and father-in-law to Jeroen and Anne, Gabriel and Biz, Annemarie and Spark. Opa to Kylie, Renee and Nicholas, Rachel and Esther, Eva and Jule. Great-Opa to Alana and Chloe. A private family service has been held. Special thanks to Hospice Waikato for their care and support. For correspondence: [email protected] All communications to the Jens family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
