WILLARD, Judy Ann:
Suddenly at Waikato Hospital on February 7, 2020, surrounded by family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Philip. Deeply loved mother of Nigel, Sue, Lucy and Kate, and mother-in-law of John. Adored grandma of Philip, Lyndall, Kelsey, Clare, Kirsten, Luc, Alix, Devon and Bradley, and great-grandmother of Xavier, Ayla and Luna. A service for Judy will be held at Chartwell Co-operating Parish, Comries Road, Hamilton, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to SPCA, 219 Ellis Street, Hamilton 3204, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Willard family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020