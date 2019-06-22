WALSH,
Judith Margaret (Jude):
Passed away suddenly on 18th June 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Tom & Gwen Walsh. Much loved sister of Bill (deceased), Alan, Ngaire, Jim. Cherished great-aunty to her 11 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held at 1.00pm, on Monday 24th June, at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, Charlemont Street, followed by light refreshments. All communications to Walsh family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2019