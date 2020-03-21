RAISON,
Judith Anne (Judy):
Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Public Hospital after a very brief illness on Saturday, 14th March 2020. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Danny and friend of Ivan. Adored and respected mother, mother-in-law and Grandmother to Arlene & Steve, Carly and Kate.
"Now at peace,
forever missed"
Following Judy's wishes a private service has been held. All communications to The Raison Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 21, 2020