LONGDILL, Judi Robin:
Peacefully on Friday 25 September 2020. Beloved wife of Doug. Cherished mother of Simon, Peter and Anna, and grandmother of Samantha, Jonathan and Keanu. A funeral service for Judi will be held at the St Marks Church Lounge in Te Aroha, at 11.00am, on Friday 2 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Waipuna Hospice, www.waipunahospice.org.nz All communications to the Longdill family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020