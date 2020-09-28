Judi LONGDILL

Guest Book
  • "Judy was an inspiration. She encouraged people to take..."
    - Diane Parkinson
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Marks Church Lounge
Te Aroha
View Map
Death Notice

LONGDILL, Judi Robin:

Peacefully on Friday 25 September 2020. Beloved wife of Doug. Cherished mother of Simon, Peter and Anna, and grandmother of Samantha, Jonathan and Keanu. A funeral service for Judi will be held at the St Marks Church Lounge in Te Aroha, at 11.00am, on Friday 2 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Waipuna Hospice, www.waipunahospice.org.nz All communications to the Longdill family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.