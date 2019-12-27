STOCK, Juanita Alice (Nita):

Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday 24th December 2019, with her loving family at her side. Dearly loved wife and dance mate of Alan for 58 years. Cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Dianne, Peter and Allyson, Dawn and Tony Roberts. Adored Da to Charlotte, Rebekah, Reece and Nicole, Clay and Riley, Sidney and Rameka and their children Taimana and Ava. A celebration of Nita's life will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga, on Monday 30th December at 1pm, followed by interment at Otorohanga Cemetery. Donations to Otorohanga Riding for the Disabled would be appreciated by Nita and these may be left at the service. The Stock family would like to acknowledge all the medical staff at Waikato and Te Kuiti Hospitals, District and Hospice nurses for their amazing care of Nita. At Nita's request please wear bright cheerful colours to celebrate her life. All communications to Stock Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. V J Williams & Sons

