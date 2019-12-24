WRATHALL, Joyce Ann:
Passed away suddenly on Monday, 23rd December 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy (dec'd) and Doug, Kevin (dec'd) and Wayne and Vivien. Loved Nan of Justin, Brendon and Sophie; Russell, Brody, Kelsie and Shinnae; Jake, Madison, Carter, Olivia and Ruby. A service for Joyce will be held at The Rosetown Funeral Home Chapel, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, the 28th of December 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Wrathall Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 24, 2019