Joyce WRATHALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce WRATHALL.
Service Information
Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
078702137
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

WRATHALL, Joyce Ann:
Passed away suddenly on Monday, 23rd December 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy (dec'd) and Doug, Kevin (dec'd) and Wayne and Vivien. Loved Nan of Justin, Brendon and Sophie; Russell, Brody, Kelsie and Shinnae; Jake, Madison, Carter, Olivia and Ruby. A service for Joyce will be held at The Rosetown Funeral Home Chapel, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, the 28th of December 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Wrathall Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.