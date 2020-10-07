Joyce POMEROY

Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter
51 Victoria Street
Hamilton
POMEROY,
Joyce (nee Coombes):
On Monday, 5th October 2020. In her 103rd year. Much loved wife of the late Burnard Arthur Pomeroy. Mother of Anne (deceased), Jennifer, Stephanie and Paul. Mother-in-law of Ian and Geraldine. Grandmother to Mark and Jessica; Sarah and Jessica. Great-Grandmother to Annabelle Grace. A service for Joyce will be held at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 9th October at 10.00am. All communications please to PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2020
