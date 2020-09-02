PENNIKET,
Joyce May (nee Terry):
On 31 August 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, with family, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rodney. Loved mother of Greg. Dearly loved Nana of Ben & Catherine, Priscilla and Aleisha & Jacob. Adored Great-Nana Joyce of Molly, Ruby and Ezekiel. Due to family travelling from overseas, a service for Joyce will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 21 September 2020, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Penniket family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020