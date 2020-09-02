Joyce PENNIKET

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce PENNIKET.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

PENNIKET,
Joyce May (nee Terry):
On 31 August 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, with family, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rodney. Loved mother of Greg. Dearly loved Nana of Ben & Catherine, Priscilla and Aleisha & Jacob. Adored Great-Nana Joyce of Molly, Ruby and Ezekiel. Due to family travelling from overseas, a service for Joyce will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 21 September 2020, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Penniket family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.