LEACH,
Joyce Edna (nee Mitchell):
Peacefully in the end, at Thames Hospital, on 5 January, 2020, aged 88 years. Only child of Joe and Reita (deceased), and loved wife of the late Merv. Mother of Graham and Dolina, Warwick and Kim and Cheree and Doug Stokes. Joyce was a special Nana to her 8 grandchildren and their partners, and great-grandmother to 21. She was also a treasured mother figure to Brent and Tammy. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday, 8 January, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
"In life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place
no one else will ever fill."
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020