Joyce LEACH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce LEACH.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
View Map
Death Notice

LEACH,
Joyce Edna (nee Mitchell):
Peacefully in the end, at Thames Hospital, on 5 January, 2020, aged 88 years. Only child of Joe and Reita (deceased), and loved wife of the late Merv. Mother of Graham and Dolina, Warwick and Kim and Cheree and Doug Stokes. Joyce was a special Nana to her 8 grandchildren and their partners, and great-grandmother to 21. She was also a treasured mother figure to Brent and Tammy. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday, 8 January, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
"In life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place
no one else will ever fill."

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.