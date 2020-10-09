GREENBANK,
Joyce (nee Kana):
Tenã Koutou Katoa. E mihi ana ki a koutou katoa i te matenga o to mãtou whaea tüpuna, tuahine tuakana, kua wehi atu nei i te po. Haere, atu koe ki runga i te rangimarie me te aroha. Haere, haere, haere. Passed away peacefully at home behind the Maketü Marae on 8th October 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Cliff Greenbank. Beloved mum of Trish (Patricia), Raymond and Aaron. Dear sister of David (Mori) Kana, mother-in-law of John August, Barbara McFarland, and Dianne Uerata. Beloved Nana and Nan Nan to her many mokos and mokomoko, and the many other brothers and sisters. Joy will lay in state at her home, Maketü Marae. Funeral to be held Saturday, 10th October at 11.00am.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 9, 2020