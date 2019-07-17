DONOVAN, Joyce Winifred:
Unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, 16th July 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved & cherished wife of Ron for
45 wonderful years. Loving stepmother to Kim, Fionna, and the late Shane. A funeral service for Joyce will be held at the Rosetown Chapel,
262 Ohaupo Rd, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 22nd July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Donovan Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.
