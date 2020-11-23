CROSS, Joyce Catherine
(nee Woodward):
Passed away suddenly and peacefully at Waikato Hospital, Hamilton, on 19th November 2020. Loved and devoted wife of Alan. Beloved mother of Russell and Derek, adored grandmother of Matthew, Jake and Juliet (all in the UK). Youngest child of Eric and Mary Woodward (Rai Valley). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty, Nancy and Peter, and of the late Tom, Molly and Stan. Loved auntie, cousin and friend to many. Aged 78 years. A celebration of her life will be held at the Greenwood Chapel, Newstead Cemetery, on Thursday 26th November 2020 at 10.30am. Please wear bright colours. Garden flowers only please. Messages to Cross family, c/- Pellows Funeral Directors 138 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 23, 2020