CARLSON, Joyce Lorraine:
Peacefully on 17th April 2020, at her home in Mount Maunganui with her daughter and grandaughter at her side. Wartime sweetheart and greatly loved wife for 58 years of the late Ross. Loved mother of Richard and Graeme (both deceased). Adored and very precious mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and David Hosking (Waerenga). Dearly loved grandmother of 7 and very special great-grandmother (Grandnan) of 11. Aged 96 years. A very lovely lady who will be greatly missed. To know her was to love her. A private burial has taken place. Messages to the Carlson family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2020