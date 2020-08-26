Joyce BLANCHETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce BLANCHETT.
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis Anglican Church
Mansell Ave
Hillcrest
View Map
Death Notice

BLANCHETT,
Joyce Marjorie (Joy):
On Saturday 22nd August 2020, Joy passed away peacefully while in her sleep at Summerset Down The Lane Hospital, Hamilton. Aged 86 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Maree & Trevor Capper, Gregory (deceased), Peter, Lloyd & Linda. Loving and kind 'Nan' to her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held on Friday 28th August at 11.00am, in the St Francis Anglican Church, Mansell Ave, Hillcrest, Hamilton. Parking available off Morrinsville Road. All communications to Joy's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey St, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.