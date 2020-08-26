BLANCHETT,
Joyce Marjorie (Joy):
On Saturday 22nd August 2020, Joy passed away peacefully while in her sleep at Summerset Down The Lane Hospital, Hamilton. Aged 86 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Maree & Trevor Capper, Gregory (deceased), Peter, Lloyd & Linda. Loving and kind 'Nan' to her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held on Friday 28th August at 11.00am, in the St Francis Anglican Church, Mansell Ave, Hillcrest, Hamilton. Parking available off Morrinsville Road. All communications to Joy's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey St, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 26, 2020