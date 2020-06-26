Joyce ATKINSON

Death Notice

ATKINSON, Joyce Celia:
Died peacefully at Cascades Rest Home, Hamilton, on 24th June 2020, with her family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late George and much loved mother of Jane, mum-in-law to Andrew and loved Nana Joyce to Rosemary Antony (London) and Matthew. A service for Joyce will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 24 Thames Street, Hamilton, on Monday 29th June at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. Our thanks to Cascades Rest Home for their outstanding care given to Mum over these last years. All communications to the Atkinson Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

Published in Waikato Times on June 26, 2020
