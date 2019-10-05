TURNER, Joy Leigh

(Joybells) (née Harrison):

Passed on 2nd October 2019. Aged 52 years. Cherished wife of Ken. Darling Dearest Mum of Jessica and Callan. Precious daughter of Dawn and the late Trevor Harrison. Loved sister of Glenda and Mark, and Evan and Michele. Dearly loved aunty of Rhys, Nicole, Alexandra, and Nikita, and great-aunty of Kaiden, Anabelle and Jacob. Special niece of Yvonne and the late Alan Shaw, and loved cousin of Andrew, Steve, Mandy, Zoe and Hamish. Dearest life-time friend of Leanne and Owen Lucas, and Chris McNeil. Joy's family would like to thank all those who were involved with her treatment and care. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at the Matamata Baptist Church, 26 Tower Road, Matamata, on Monday 7th October at 1.00pm. Communications for the family, c/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.



