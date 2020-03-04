NELSON, Joy:
Joy passed away peacefully in Hamilton, on February 27, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin (deceased), cherished mother and mother-in-law of Graham, Julie and Jacqui. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry and the late Margaret, and Darryl and the late Margaret and their families. Dear friend to many. Adored by us all. A private memorial service to celebrate Joy's life was held with family and friends and Joy's ashes will be taken back to Cobden, Australia. In lieu of flowers, Joy would like donations made to support the work of the Cancer Society, Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Division - donate online. Any messages can be sent to: [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2020