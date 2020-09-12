HOOGENBOOM,
Josephus Leonardus (Jos):
Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday 5 September 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maria. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret & Bill Ramsay, the late Helen, David & Dawn Hoogenboom, Janice & John Sandercock and Karen & Bernard Golder. A proud and loving Opa to all his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Hoogenboom Family, c/- P.O. Box 550, Te Puke 3153. A private family service has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 12, 2020