POLLARD, Josephine Ellen

(Josie, Jo) (nee McLiesh):

28 August 1931 -

13 September 2019

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mother of Anne-Maree and Jennifer. Adored Grandma of Sarah, Emma, Hayley and Bradley, and Great-Grandma to Hunter, Matthew, Summer, Ryder, Penny, Sophia, Isabel, Lily and Elle. Dearly loved by all her family & friends. A Service to Celebrate Josie's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 18th September 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Upon Josie's request please wear colourful clothes to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Pollard family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



