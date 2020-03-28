KING, Josephine Dalton:
Born 6 September 1923, passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Rest Home on Saturday 21 March 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Owen Andrew. Loved Mum of Kiaran, Michael, Gabrielle, Mary, Peter, David and Julie. She was a loving and adored gran of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jo was laid to rest with Owen in a private family service on Monday 23 March 2020. The family wish to thank the staff at Assisi Home for their love and care of Jo. All communications to the King Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 28, 2020