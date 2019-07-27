GEERTS, Josephina
Petronella Maria (Fien):
Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Assisi on 25 July 2019, with her loving family at her side. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Harry for 68 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Linda (both dec), Jacqueline & Phil, Mary (dec), Anita & Ad, Henry (dec) & Michelle. Treasured Oma of 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Rust zacht lieve Mama.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville, on Wednesday 31 July at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Searles Road, Morrinsville. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to the Staff of Assisi for the love and care given to Fien.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2019