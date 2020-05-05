STERRITT,
Joseph Howard (Joe):
On Saturday 2nd May, 2020, Joe passed away peacefully after a long illness. Aged 79 years. Adored husband and very best friend of Betty for 55 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lisa, Toni, Michael & Vanessa. Special Poppy of Eden, precious Poppy Joe of Madison, Tristan, Emerson, Trelise, Katelyn and Nicholas.
"Too dearly loved
to be forgotten"
Due to the Covid situation a private family service will be held for Joe on Friday at 11.00am. A video link of the service will be available from Friday afternoon, please email [email protected] for this link. If you would like to leave a message for Betty and her family, go to our web page @ James R Hill Funeral Directors and click on the link 'Hugs from Home' and we will place your virtual hug and message on a seat in the chapel. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato may be left online at https://www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate-online . A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Sterritt family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from May 5 to May 7, 2020