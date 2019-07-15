WOODS, John (Jack):
Service Number 66336, Gunner, NZ Army. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 13th July 2019, in his 104th year. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Loved father and father-in-law of Hazel and Andrew Kusabs, Dulcie and Bob Warfield, and Alison and Eric Bennett. Adored Boyboy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John's funeral service will be held at 10am, Wednesday 17th July, at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. Thereafter, burial will take place at 858 State Highway 30, Horohoro.
Published in Waikato Times on July 15, 2019