WILLIAMS,
John Philip (Jack):
Passed away peacefully on 17 August 2020 at the Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, aged 87 years. Re-united with his beloved wife Doris and son Peter (both deceased). Thank you to all the Staff at Kimihia Resthome/Village, and the Waikato Hospital Oncology team. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date due to level restrictions, date to be advised. All communications to the Williams Family, c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 19, 2020