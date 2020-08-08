WILLIAMS, John Douglas:
09.09.1934 - 05.08.2020
Of Hamilton. Passed peacefully at Althorp. Very beloved husband of Jackie. Loved father and father-in-law of Anne & Kevin (decd), Yvonne (decd), Carole, Lynn and Greg, Stephen & Josie, & Scottie. Adored Grandad of Sara, Chanelle, Lee, Duane, Alana, Nathaniel (decd), Cara & Daniel. Beloved Great-Grandad of George, Megan, Tylah, Satin, Hunter, Connor, Tyrus, Mason, Theron, Hollie, Chloe, Allie, Bryn and Isabel. Loved Great-Great-Grandad of Ariah and Chloe. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ken & Thelma (both decd), Con & Jeff (decd), June & Iain, Gordon, Michael & Shirley, and Sandra & Don all residing in the UK. A service will be held at the Glenview Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 41 Glenview Tce, Hamilton, at 11.00am, Monday 10th August 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated. Communications to Simply Cremations Po Box 10356, Te Rapa Hamilton 3241.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2020