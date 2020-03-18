John TUHORO

Guest Book
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

TUHORO, John:
08 September 1943
- 14 March 2020
Son of the late Meihana & Te Puhi o Lovey Tuhoro. Passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Claudia Tuhoro. Loved father of Anthony & Karen, Daryl & Porky, Carla, Craig & Theresa, Jody & Faith, Richard & Seanna, Douglas & Ruth. Beloved Brother, Uncle, Friend, Critter and Koro to many. Our father is at home until Tuesday then onto Te Kotahitanga Marae, Otorohanga. Service 11am, Thursday 19 March 2020.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
